VHSE Result 2026: Kerala Plus One results link at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will release the Kerala Plus One results 2026 today, June 10. It has activated the Kerala Plus One result 2026 link after 3 pm. Students who had appeared for the written exams can check the Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2026 with roll number and date of birth. The DHSE Plus One results 2026 will be available on the websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus One Results 2026 LIVE Updates

How to check VHSE Kerala Plus One results 2026?

Go to the official websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Search for the Kerala Plus One result 2026 link on the homepage

Folllow the link to land on the VHSE results 2026 page

Fill in the login credentials such as school code

Submit the mandatory fields

The Kerala Plus One school-wise result 2026 will be available on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of marksheet for future reference

VHSE results 2026 link

Students can land on the VHSE results 2026 page below with the link. The registration number and date of brth are mandatory details.

Click here for VHSE results 2026

The Kerala Plus One exams were held from March 5 to March 27, 2026. Nearly 400,000 students registered for the DHSE Kerala Plus One (+1) exam. The exam authority will be releasing the details of Plus One results, re-checking, and the SAY exam after results.