DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 School Wise, School Code LIVE Updates: Result postponed to THIS date

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will be releasing the Kerala Plus One results 2026 today, June 10. It has activated the Kerala Plus One result 2026 link after the press conference. The sources suggest that Minister for General Education N Samsudheen will release the DHSE Plus One results along with Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations at 3 pm.
Students can access the Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2026 with roll number and date of birth. The DHSE Kerala 11th results 2026 will be available on the websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
What is DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 school-wise?
The DHSE will be releasing the Kerala Plus One result 2026 school wise along with individual results. This facility is available for all the Plus One schools on the government portals. One must land on the Kerala Plus One result 2026 Kerala school-wise and select the revenue district and education district. The school code is mandatory to check the Kerala school-wise result 2026.
Where to check Kerala Plus One result 2026 school code list?
Students must use their school code to access the DHSE Plus One result 2026 school wise. One can find the Plus One result 2026 Kerala school code list on the official websites at dhsekerala.gov.in.
How to check DHSE Plus One result 2026 Kerala school-wise?
Go to the official websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Search for the Kerala Plus One result 2026 link on the landing page
Select the “School-wise” page
Fill in the login credentials such as school code
Submitting the details will open the Kerala Plus One school-wise result 2026 on the screen
Download and keep the hard copy of Plus One results school-wise for future reference
The DHSE has conducted the Kerala One exams from March 5 to 27 for more than 4 lakh registered students.
Students not satisfied with their Kerala Plus One Result can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking of their answer sheets.
The Kerala Plus One Result declaration has been postponed to July 15, according to news reports.
No. The Kerala Plus One Result 2026 scorecard available online is only a provisional marks memo. Candidates must collect their marksheets from their schools.
More than four lakh students registered for the Kerala DHSE Plus One examinations this year.
In 2025, the overall pass percentage among regular students in the Kerala Plus One examinations stood at 62.28%. The 2026 results will be compared against this benchmark once the official statistics are released.
The DHSE is expected to release the schedule for re-checking and scrutiny applications after the declaration of the Plus One results. Eligible students can apply within the stipulated timeframe.
Eligible students will receive approved grace marks for achievements in activities such as NCC, NSS, sports and cultural events. These additional marks will be reflected in the provisional scorecard.
The Kerala Plus One results were declared at 3 pm. Students can download their scorecards from keralaresults.nic.in or results.hse.kerala.gov.in by entering their application number and date of birth. After logging in, candidates can view, download and print their provisional marksheet for future reference.
Students can access their Kerala Plus One Result 2026 through the official websites results.hse.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available via DigiLocker, SAPHALAM, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala and SMS services.
Plus One marks are important not only for promotion to Class 12 but also for building a strong academic foundation. Good scores can support preparation for competitive exams and enhance eligibility for scholarships and future higher education opportunities.
Students must obtain a minimum of 30% marks separately in the theory and practical/internal assessment components of each subject to pass the Kerala Plus One examination.
Those who do not achieve the required marks in one or more subjects may be eligible to apply for revaluation or scrutiny of their answer scripts, or appear for the Save A Year (SAY) examination as per the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE).
Students can also check their Kerala Plus One results through the Saphalam KITE mobile application. Once the results are published, candidates can log in using their examination details to view and download their marksheet.
The DHSE has conducted the Kerala Plus One exams 2026 from March 5 to 27. The written exams were held at various exam centres across the state.
The exam authority will be releasing Kerala Plus One results 2026 for all in one go. The Kerala 11th results 2026 for VHSE and HSE will be released along with DHSE.
Candidates can access the DHSE Plus One results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their registration number and date of birth to check results.
The sources suggest that the Kerala DHSE Plus One results 2026 will be released at 3 pm. The registration number and date of birth are mandatory to check results.
The DHSE will be releasing Kerala Plus One results on June 10. Students can access the DHSE Plus One result 2026 on the official website.