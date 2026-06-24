CM’s Global Employment Scheme opens doors to Germany for Uttarakhand nurse

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Sapna Rana on Wednesday at the Chief Minister's residence to congratulate her on securing employment in Germany with a monthly salary of approximately ₹3.30 lakh.

Under the Uttarakhand Government's Chief Minister Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, Rana completed German language training and cleared the required language examination. Following this, she secured employment at Schon Klinik Hospital in Hamburg, Germany, with a monthly salary of 3,060 Euros (approximately ₹3.30 lakh).

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that "under the Chief Minister Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, the Overseas Employment Cell, established under the Skill Development and Employment Department, is continuously working to connect the youth of Uttarakhand with international job opportunities."

"The cell is currently providing language training to facilitate employment opportunities for young people in Japan and Germany. So far, around 65 youths from the state have been placed in jobs in Japan," he added.

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna stated that "Germany offers significant employment opportunities in the nursing sector, and accordingly, the Overseas Employment Cell has been conducting German language training programs. After completing this training, Sapna Rana, a nursing professional from Tehri Garhwal, was selected for a nursing position in Germany."

Rana completed her schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Pokhal and earned her nursing qualification from State Nursing College Dehradun. Through the state government's Chief Minister Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, she received German language training and subsequently secured her appointment at Schon Klinik Hospital in Hamburg, Germany.

Meanwhile, the Scheme aims to groom youths of the state and make them ready for seeking jobs in foreign nations, said a press release.

The Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme was placed before the cabinet today, and has been approved by the cabinet. It was reported that an application has been developed on the 'Apuni Sarkar Portal' to create a database related to youth seeking employment abroad, the press release stated.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

