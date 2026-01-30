Uttarakhand wins Aviation Promotion award at WINGS India 2026
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed pride after the state received the national award for "Best State for Promotion of Aviation & Ecosystem" at the prestigious aviation event WINGS India 2026, held in Hyderabad.
Taking to X, Chief Minister Dhami wrote, "Congratulations, Uttarakhand! Receiving the prestigious award of Best State for Promotion of Aviation & Ecosystem on the platform of @WingsIndia2026 is a moment of immense pride for the state."
He said the honour reflects the impact of the state government's policies and vision at the national level.
"This honour is proof that our government's policies, vision, and strong action plans are today establishing a solid identity at the national level," the Chief Minister said.
The award was presented by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu during the event held in Hyderabad.
"This award was presented by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation @RamMNK during the event held in Hyderabad," Dhami added.
The Chief Minister said the recognition was the result of sustained efforts to strengthen the state's aviation infrastructure and connectivity.
"This achievement is the result of the continuous and outcome-oriented efforts being made to expand air connectivity in the state, strengthen aviation infrastructure, and create an investment-friendly environment," he said.
According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, Uttarakhand was honoured with the award at WINGS India 2026, held at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, from January 29 to 31, 2026. The recognition reflects the state's aviation-focused policies under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The award ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Secretary Sachin Kurve, Additional Secretary Ashish Chauhan and Sanjay Tolia, among others.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, Uttarakhand has expanded air connectivity across the state, particularly to support the Char Dham Yatra. Initiatives such as expanding helicopter services to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri; developing heliports and helipads; enhancing passenger safety measures; strengthening disaster management systems; and optimising the use of aerial resources for emergency services have been highlighted as key achievements.
Helicopter services during the Char Dham Yatra have enabled senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pilgrims with time constraints to undertake hassle-free darshan, an initiative that has received nationwide appreciation. The state's efforts to connect border and remote mountainous regions, strengthen the UDAN scheme, upgrade airstrips and promote heli-tourism were also recognised at the national platform.
Expressing happiness over the achievement, Chief Minister Dhami said the honour was the result of collective efforts by the people of Uttarakhand, the state government team and all stakeholders associated with the aviation sector. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to making the Char Dham Yatra safer, more environmentally sustainable, and technology-driven, while working to establish Uttarakhand as a leading aviation and heli-tourism hub in the country.
The Chief Minister said the national recognition would open new avenues for tourism, investment, employment and infrastructure development in the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.