Uttarakhand wins Aviation Promotion award at WINGS India 2026

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed pride after the state received the national award for "Best State for Promotion of Aviation & Ecosystem" at the prestigious aviation event WINGS India 2026, held in Hyderabad.



Taking to X, Chief Minister Dhami wrote, "Congratulations, Uttarakhand! Receiving the prestigious award of Best State for Promotion of Aviation & Ecosystem on the platform of @WingsIndia2026 is a moment of immense pride for the state."



He said the honour reflects the impact of the state government's policies and vision at the national level.

"This honour is proof that our government's policies, vision, and strong action plans are today establishing a solid identity at the national level," the Chief Minister said.