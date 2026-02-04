Uttarakhand to abolish Madrasa board by July; new State Minority Education Authority constituted

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is set to abolish the Madrasa Board from July this year. Under the new arrangement, the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority has been constituted.



Special Secretary Parag Madhukar Dhakate stated that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced the decision to abolish the Madrasa board during the previous Assembly session. He also said that, from July this year, all minority educational institutions would come under the umbrella of the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, and their recognition would be granted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.



Dhakate further informed that, as per the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, eminent professors and scholars have been nominated to the authority, who will be responsible for determining the academic curriculum for minority students. Educationists from all minority communities have been included in the body.