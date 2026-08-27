Uttarakhand: Students drum up protest over dangerous trees



A tree standing along the road leading to the private school in Pauri town has long been posing a serious threat to schoolchildren and pedestrians. Students use the route every day, raising fears that the tree could fall at any time and lead to a major accident.



The school management claimed that it had been writing to the Forest Department and the district administration for a long time, seeking the removal of the dangerous tree, but no concrete action had been taken so far. With the issue remaining unresolved, students and teachers reached the Forest Department office on Tuesday to express their anger and press for immediate action.

The school principal said, "I have been communicating about this since August 8, 2025. I even gave a letter to the Honourable Chief Minister, to the District Magistrate, to the Forest Officer of the Forest Department, to the Polytechnic. When I became frustrated with everything, when I couldn't get any result, and no trees were cut, then, keeping in mind the safety of the children, I had to come here. They have said that it will be cut before the 30. It could also be cut today or tomorrow."



The students demanded that the hazardous trees be removed at the earliest to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and other commuters before any unfortunate incident takes place.