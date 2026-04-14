PM Narendra Modi flags off Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in the capital city of Uttarakhand.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the inauguration ceremony.



The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two-and-a-half hours.



Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters, a press release from the PMO stated.