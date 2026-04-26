IIM Kashipur awards degrees to 546 students



The convocation was presided over by Justice Guhanathan Narendar, Former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, who served as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees upon the graduating cohort. He was joined by Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice International Limited, as the Guest of Honour. The event was also graced by Sandeep Singh, Interim Chairperson, Board of Governors; Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi, Director, IIM Kashipur, along with faculty members and staff.



The release stated that during the convocation address, Justice Narendar said, "You have earned your place through perseverance, discipline and determination, with each degree reflecting resilience and effort. Do not be afraid of taking risks early in your career, for growth rarely happens within comfort, and true success lies in what you contribute. The difference between power and impact lies in values ask yourself whether your decisions will uplift others, whether you will lead with integrity, and whether you will stand firm in difficult moments. In life, you will often face shades of grey, and it is your intellect and morals that must guide you to choose what is right."



Addressing the gathering with pride and warmth, Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice International Limited, congratulated the graduating cohort and highlighted that the real journey begins beyond campus, where self-motivation and adaptability are key. Emphasising India's growth potential, he encouraged students to seize opportunities and lead with purpose, underscoring "IIM" Integrity, Innovation, and Motivation as the foundation for lasting success.