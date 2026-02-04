Uttarakhand opens 83 Himalayan peaks for mountaineering expeditions

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has taken a historic step in the field of adventure tourism, giving mountaineering a new height. On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDB), in coordination with the Forest Department, has fully opened 83 major mountain peaks in the Garhwal and Kumaon Himalayan regions for mountaineering expeditions.



According to a release, this decision will establish Uttarakhand as a strong and attractive destination on the global mountaineering map.



The open peaks range in height from 5,700 meters to 7,756 meters and include world-famous and highly challenging summits such as Kamet (7,756 m), Nanda Devi East, the Chaukhamba group, Trishul group, Shivling, Satopanth, Changabang, Panchachuli, and Neelkanth. These peaks are renowned not only for their technical difficulty and natural beauty but also as living symbols of the Himalayas' grandeur.