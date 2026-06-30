Uttarakhand film body grants scholarships to FTII alumni

Dehradun: Three students from Uttarakhand who completed their education at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, have been awarded scholarships under the state's Film Policy 2024, an official said.

Uttarakhand Film Development Council Chief Executive Officer Banshidhar Tiwari confirmed that the programme has already begun disbursing benefits to eligible candidates.

In 2024, Uttarakhand government has introduced a dedicated film scholarship programme under the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024, aimed at supporting young filmmakers from the state and strengthening creative education opportunities at leading national institutions.

The initiative is designed to provide financial assistance to meritorious students pursuing formal training in filmmaking.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The youth of Uttarakhand possess immense creative talent."

He added that the state government is committed to enabling better opportunities for young aspirants to refine their skills and achieve recognition at the national level.

The policy places emphasis on structured support for students admitted to premier film institutes such as the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), and other reputed institutions.

Under the scheme, scholarships are awarded on a merit basis after students successfully complete their courses and obtain the relevant certification.

As part of the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024, permanent residents of the state enrolled in recognised film education programmes are eligible for financial support. The scholarship covers 75 per cent of course expenditure for SC, ST, and OBC students, and 50 per cent of course expenditure for General category students.

Praveen Semwal, a resident of Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district, received Rs 65,682 for a one-year postgraduate certificate course.

Kavita, from Harni (Mundoli) village in Chamoli district, was awarded Rs 1,27,619 for a two-year postgraduate diploma course.

Devesh Bhatt, from Tallital in Nainital district, received Rs 1,38,990 for completing a three-year postgraduate diploma course.

All three recipients completed their education at FTII Pune.



This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.