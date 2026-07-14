Dhami attends STIP symposium after Science City inspection



The Chief Minister also inaugurated the community science radio station Vigyan Vani (88.8 MHz), Vigyan Drishyam and Vigyan Dhara under the Vigyan Setu initiative. He said these initiatives would help take complex scientific knowledge from laboratories to people living in the remotest parts of Uttarakhand.



Dhami noted that the state is currently observing Harela Week and described Harela as more than just a festival. He said it symbolises faith in nature, commitment to environmental conservation and responsibility towards future generations.



At a time when the world is facing the challenges of climate change, global warming and environmental degradation, Harela sends a message that development and nature can progress together, he said.