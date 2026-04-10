Uttarakhand CM hands over jobs to cartographers in Agriculture Department



Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, while talking to the media, said, "From this day forward, your dreams are no longer solely for yourself; they are for the State and for your respective departments. The departments harbour specific expectations from you, recognising that you have all been newly selected... You must strive to ensure that, through your efforts, various schemes and projects are completed strictly within their stipulated timelines... Our State budget has expanded significantly, our overall resources and infrastructure have grown, and we have made great strides in the realm of appointments..."



The Chief Minister further said that "the state government has implemented a strict anti-cheating law to ensure a transparent and fair recruitment process. Following its effective enforcement, more than 30,000 youths in the state have been provided employment in government services so far. He added that this reflects the government's commitment to youth welfare and good governance."



He also highlighted that natural farming is being promoted in Uttarakhand, along with encouragement for the production and marketing of millets. To enhance farmers' income, special emphasis is being placed on the use of modern technologies, the expansion of irrigation facilities, and crop diversification.