Sahaspur roads to be expanded as Uttarakhand CM flags off project

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone for the second phase (kilometre 1 to 10) of the road widening project in Sahaspur Assembly constituency of Dehradun district, the release said.



The project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1203.40 lakh, covering the stretch from Mithiberry to Parwal up to Chandni Chowk, and from Parwal to Vigyan Dham Jhajhra.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that strong road infrastructure is the foundation of the state's overall development. Better connectivity will accelerate local trade, tourism, education, and healthcare services, strengthening the regional economy.