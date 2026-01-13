Uttarakhand CM felicitates mahila and yuva mangal dals on National Youth Day

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday felicitated Mahila Mangal Dals and Yuva Mangal Dals for their commendable work in various fields on the occasion of National Youth Day at Parade Ground, Dehradun. The first, second and third prize winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.



According to a release, among the Mahila Mangal Dals, Dhapla (Nainital) secured first place, Sema (Chamoli) second, and Banali (Tehri Garhwal) third. In the Yuva Mangal Dal category, Mokh Malla (Chamoli) won first place, Sunarpur Raikwal (Nainital) second, and Chaudhiray (Champawat) third. Winners of the speech competition and NSS award-winning youths were also honoured. On this occasion, the NSS presented a cheque of Rs 2,24,320 to the Chief Minister for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.



Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said that he was a visionary sage who rekindled the spirit of cultural nationalism in a nation bound by the chains of subjugation. His historic address in Chicago not only introduced the West to India's spiritual strength but also conveyed to the world that the welfare of humanity lies in the knowledge, wisdom and values of Sanatan culture. He had unwavering faith in the power of youth and regarded them as the strongest medium for national resurgence.