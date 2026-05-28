Green future focus as Dhami releases solar awareness booklet

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday unveiled the 'Solar Awareness Souvenir Booklet' prepared by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.



On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this initiative is not merely the release of a souvenir booklet, but a symbol of the collective commitment towards building a bright, self-reliant, and green future for Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister stated that the entire world is currently facing challenges such as climate change, energy crises, and environmental concerns. In such times, solar energy is not just an option but a necessity for securing the future of the coming generations.



He said that under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, being implemented under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has achieved remarkable milestones that are becoming a source of inspiration for the country.