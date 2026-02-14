Uttarakhand government to maintain tough anti-crime policy: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: In the wake of recent criminal incidents reported in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a serious stance.



The Chief Minister had earlier issued strict instructions to officials through continuous law-and-order review meetings and made it clear that the government is fully committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Following the recent incidents, the police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within a fixed timeframe. The Chief Minister has directed officials to strengthen not only post-incident action but also preventive strategies to curb crime.



In this context, necessary administrative transfers have been carried out within the police department. This step has been taken to make the police system more active, accountable, and effective.