CM Dhami celebrates Lohri in hometown Khatima

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday visited Harshu Enclave on Nagla Tarai Road in his hometown Khatima and participated in a public Lohri celebration at the residence of Sumit Gumber, joining people from the Sikh and other communities who danced joyfully to the beat of the dhol.



The Chief Minister also extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Lohri, wishing them happiness, prosperity, good health, and renewed energy.



In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Lohri, filled with joy and enthusiasm. May this festival bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and renewed energy into your lives. This is our heartfelt wish."