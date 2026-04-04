Dhami opens Doon Book Festival 2026

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally inaugurated the "Doon Book Festival-2026" in Dehradun on Saturday.

On the occasion, he visited various stalls set up by publishers and also released books in the Garhwali and Kumaoni languages.



Organised with the support of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the Uttarakhand Government, the Chief Minister welcomed writers, artists, and literature enthusiasts from across the country, describing the festival as a unique confluence of literature, culture, and art that will give new direction to the exchange of knowledge and ideas in society.



The Chief Minister stated that the nine-day festival will feature a range of sessions, interactive discussions, book talks, and programmes like "Meet the Author", all aimed at enriching literary discourse. He especially appreciated the "Children's Pavilion", calling it a commendable initiative that will help cultivate reading habits among the younger generation.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's rich literary tradition, he said that the sacred land of Devbhoomi has given birth to many great writers and has always been a centre of knowledge, culture, and creativity. He added that the state government is continuously working towards the preservation and promotion of literature and culture.