Pushkar Singh Dhami applauds students at Sanskrit Talent Ceremony

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Sanskrit Student Talent Felicitation Programme held on Sunday at the Chief Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.



On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed the Gargi Girls Sanskrit Scholarship and the Dr BR Ambedkar Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Sanskrit Scholarships to meritorious students.



During the programme, Dhami also virtually inaugurated a Competitive Examination Self-Study Centre and an e-Sanskrit Conversation Camp aimed at promoting Sanskrit learning and enhancing students' academic preparation.