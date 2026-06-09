From selection to service: Dhami hands over appointment letters to UKSSSC recruits

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to candidates selected through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for various posts in the Urban Development, Skill Development and Employment, and Animal Husbandry departments.



The appointment letter distribution ceremony was held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun, where the Chief Minister congratulated the newly recruited candidates.



The selected candidates have been appointed to various positions across the three departments following the recruitment process conducted by the UKSSSC.