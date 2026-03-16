Uttarakhand CM Dhami gives appointment letters to sanitation staff

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the appointment letter distribution program for Sanitation Inspectors under the Municipal Centralised Service in Dehradun.



Adressing the event, CM Dhami underscored the significance of tourism in Uttarakhand, urging the appoitment letter recipients to resolve to keep the state clean for an elevated tourist experience.

"I congratulate the newly-appointed Sanitation Inspectors. You will have many responsibilities. Our state is tourism-based, so keeping the state clean should be a resolution you take today," he said.

"In 2027, we have to prepare for the Kumbh Mela. Chaar Dham Yatra would also begin. During these times, it's especially important to ensure that the state is clean. I believe that you will take your responsibility seriously," said Dhami.



A day earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the candidates selected in the prestigious Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday.