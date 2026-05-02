Uttarakhand CM reviews implementation of key development projects

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday chaired a review meeting at the State Secretariat to assess the progress of developmental announcements made for the Yamkeshwar, Pauri, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Lansdowne, and Kotdwar assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, CM Dhami approved projects worth Rs 1,252 crore for the preparations of Kumbh Mela 2027 as well as for various development initiatives.



These decisions are expected to significantly strengthen infrastructure, improve disaster management systems, and enhance arrangements related to drinking water supply and flood protection, according to a release from CMO.



In addition, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme of the Planning Department, the CM has approved Rs 115 crore for the redevelopment of Triveni Ghat under the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project, and Rs 69.06 crore for the North Har Ki Pauri development under the Haridwar Ganga Corridor Project.