Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath to provide scholarships to over 4.8 lakh OBC students

He was speaking at a program in Lucknow organised to transfer scholarships to students under the Post-Matric and Pre-Matric Scholarship Program.

According to the chief minister's office, Adityanath attended the program to transfer funds worth ₹297.95 crore to 10,28,205 students.

"Until 2016-17, only 4.6 million students in the state were eligible for scholarships, but today, this number has risen to 6.2 million," Adityanath said.

Adityanath stated that the purpose of these scholarships is to encourage students to channel their energy productively for the betterment of society and the nation.

"It is our resolve that we will not allow the future of any student, especially those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, to be compromised," he added.