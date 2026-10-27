Uttar Pradesh approves cashless medical treatment for over 1.7 lakh education staff

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for 1,70,366 non-teaching employees associated with secondary and basic education institutions in the state. The government will incur an estimated annual expenditure of Rs 51.11 crore towards insurance premiums for the beneficiaries.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced the decision after the Cabinet meeting. He said the scheme would extend medical benefits to non-teaching personnel and their dependent family members, following an earlier announcement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide similar facilities to teachers.