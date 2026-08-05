CIS: US student visas decline for Indian, Chinese nationals

Washington DC: The number of US F-1 student visas issued to Indian and Chinese nationals witnessed a significant decline in 2025 compared with previous years, according to a report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), which said the reduction could have implications for American students, the labour market and national security.



According to the CIS study, students from India and the People's Republic of China (PRC) accounted for more than half of all international students enrolled at US post-secondary institutions during the 2024-25 academic year.



The report compared F-1 visa issuances during the May-August period from 2017 to 2025, while excluding 2020 from the analysis due to the significant decline in visa issuance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.