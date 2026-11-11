US states challenge $100,000 fee pan for international student post-study work training

Washington: A California-led coalition of state attorneys general has urged the US government to withdraw a proposal requiring universities to pay as much as $100,000 for an international student's post-study work training, warning that the measure could deter foreign enrolment and hurt the American economy.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Tuesday (local time) that the coalition had submitted formal objections to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday. The proposed rule targets Optional Practical Training (OPT), a programme that allows foreign students on F-1 visas to work in fields related to their studies.