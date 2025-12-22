US-made M109A7 howitzers to improve mobility, precision of Taiwan's artillery: Expert

US President Donald Trump's administration has announced a massive package of arms sales to Taiwan valued at more than USD 10 billion, including medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones, according to the State Department. The potential sale of eight arms packages to Taiwan, include HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles, and drones, at an estimated total cost of US$11.1 billion, Focus Taiwan stated.



Five of the eight arms packages -- the M109A7 howitzers, HIMARS rocket systems, TOW 2B anti-tank missiles, anti-armor drones, and FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles -- are covered in an NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.85 billion) special defence budget put forth last month by the Taiwan government, pending lawmakers' review, the Taiwanese news outlet said quoting the country's Defence Ministry.