US benefited immensely from talented Indians: Elon Musk

Amid ongoing discussions about immigration policies and the importance of attracting global talent, Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the significant contributions of Indian talent to the United States, noting that the country has significantly benefited from skilled Indians.



In an interview with Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha, Musk discussed immigration policies and entrepreneurship.



"I think America has benefited immensely from talented Indians who have come to America. I mean, America's been an immense beneficiary of talent from India," he said.



Musk's comments highlight the value of diversity and the impact of Indian professionals in various sectors, including technology and innovation.

Many individuals of Indian origin have made significant contributions to the US economy, driving growth and innovation.

