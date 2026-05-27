UPSC Prelims answer key 2026 released for General Studies, CSAT at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination for the first time. It has released UPSC Prelims answer key 2026 pdf for both General Studies paper 1 and 2 on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that there is no need to use the login credentials to download UPSC answer key 2026 pdf on the official portal.

UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar has said that the Commission has decided to release the provisional answer key as “a new beginning” aimed at improving transparency and communication with candidates.

“For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services Examination. This initiative reflects the Commission’s ongoing endeavour to bring greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates,” UPSC chairman said.

How to download UPSC Civil Services answer key 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search for Provisional Answer Key: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 answer key pdf

Step 4: Select the General Studies paper 1 and 2

Step 5: Download UPSC Prelims answer key 2026 pdf

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of answre key for future need

UPSC Prelims General Studies paper 1 answer key 2026 pdf