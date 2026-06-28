Unnao student receives tax summons over alleged Rs 20.98 crore business dealings

Unnao: An undergraduate student from Unnao has received a summons from the Income Tax Department regarding alleged income and business transactions amounting to Rs 20.98 crore.
The case came to light on Friday, with the student, Rashmi Savita, a resident of the Girijabag locality, claiming that a Delhi-based fake firm misused her Aadhaar and PAN cards.
Savita said that the Income Tax Department, Chandigarh, had issued a summons -- regarding income and business transactions amounting to Rs 20.98 crore -- against her under Section 131(1A) of the Income Tax Act, seeking a response by May 5.
Savita said that upon gathering information about the matter, she discovered that a firm named 'RS Enterprises' had allegedly been operating in Delhi's Burari area using her Aadhaar and PAN cards. According to her, the firm commenced operations on January 15, 2025, and was shut down on May 9, 2025. She maintained that she had no knowledge of this firm or any business associated with it.
Savita's father, Ajay Shankar, is a daily-wage labourer. The family said that they never established any company nor conducted business worth crores of rupees. They suspect that someone misused their documents to fraudulently set up a firm and carry out financial transactions.
She added that she has submitted her response to the Income Tax Department.
Additionally, she has lodged a complaint on the public grievance portal, raising concerns about the misuse of her Aadhaar and PAN cards. She has also submitted a formal request to the police, seeking an investigation into the matter and registration of a case of fraud against those responsible.