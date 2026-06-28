Unnao student receives tax summons over alleged Rs 20.98 crore business dealings

Unnao: An undergraduate student from Unnao has received a summons from the Income Tax Department regarding alleged income and business transactions amounting to Rs 20.98 crore.

The case came to light on Friday, with the student, Rashmi Savita, a resident of the Girijabag locality, claiming that a Delhi-based fake firm misused her Aadhaar and PAN cards.

Savita said that the Income Tax Department, Chandigarh, had issued a summons -- regarding income and business transactions amounting to Rs 20.98 crore -- against her under Section 131(1A) of the Income Tax Act, seeking a response by May 5.