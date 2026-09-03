UP: Teacher suspended for 'indecent conduct' with Class 5 student in Ballia

Ballia: A 50-year-old government school teacher has been suspended for allegedly engaging in inappropriate and indecent conduct with a Class 5 student in Ballia district, officials said on Thursday.
District basic education officer Manish Kumar Singh said Manoj Rai, posted at a composite school in Basantpur within the Sukhpura police station limits, was suspended with immediate effect on Wednesday.
The action followed a report submitted by the block education officer on Tuesday, in which the allegations against Rai were found to be prima facie substantiated, Singh said.
According to the official, the student alleged that the teacher subjected her to harassment and engaged in indecent behaviour with her. Students of classes 5 and 6 also corroborated the complaint, Singh said.
Rai now faces a department inquiry to be headed by Sikanderpur block education officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.