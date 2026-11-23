Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday promised to enrol a Class 8 student from Gonda in cricket coaching after he told him during Janata Darshan that financial constraints prevented him from pursuing the sport he has been passionate about since childhood.

Prince Sahu, a student from Padri Parasrampur village in Itiathok, Gonda, told the chief minister that he aspired to make a name for himself in cricket but his family's weak financial condition made it difficult for him to pay coaching fees or buy a cricket kit.

According to an official statement, Adityanath counselled the boy, urging him to focus on his studies alongside cricket and assured him that he would be enrolled in coaching.