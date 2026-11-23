Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday promised to enrol a Class 8 student from Gonda in cricket coaching after he told him during Janata Darshan that financial constraints prevented him from pursuing the sport he has been passionate about since childhood.
Prince Sahu, a student from Padri Parasrampur village in Itiathok, Gonda, told the chief minister that he aspired to make a name for himself in cricket but his family's weak financial condition made it difficult for him to pay coaching fees or buy a cricket kit.
According to an official statement, Adityanath counselled the boy, urging him to focus on his studies alongside cricket and assured him that he would be enrolled in coaching.
"Son, your name is Prince, so study hard and become a 'Prince'. You are currently in Class 8, along with playing, you must also study with dedication and pass this academic session with good marks. After that, we will get you enrolled in cricket coaching," the chief minister told him.
During the Janata Darshan, Adityanath went to each person seated in the gathering, collected their applications individually and issued necessary directions to officials present, the statement said.
He assured people that the government would ensure effective action on their grievances. For those seeking financial assistance, he said the government would provide the required funds as soon as estimates were received.
Applications concerning police, revenue, education, electricity and other departments were forwarded to the respective departments, with officials directed to ensure their resolution.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.