UP Board proposes 8,033 exam centres for High School & Inter exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has proposed 8,033 exam centres for the 2026 High School and Intermediate exams, officials announced late Wednesday night.

The number of centres has been increased as objections were handled, prompting districts to add 585 centres to the original list.

Earlier, on November 30, the Board published an online list of 7,448 exam centres, which included 910 government schools, 3,484 government-aided secondary schools, and 3,054 unaided (self-financed) schools, Hindustan Times reports.

Students, principals, parents, and school administrations were asked to submit objections, and over 8,000 were received from all 75 districts, according to officials. To address the concerns, the Board established district-level committees, chaired by the respective district magistrates, to finalise examination centres in accordance with established guidelines.

Following the review, the total number of centres rose to 8,033, with 596 government-run secondary schools, 3,453 government-aided secondary schools, and 3,984 unaided secondary schools.

The data collected in the exercise revealed that the highest decline occurred in government school centres. Districts eliminated 314 centres from the 910 government schools that were initially designated, but the number of centres in unaided schools grew. In addition, centres in 31 aided institutions were closed.

Students, parents, principals, and school administrators can register objections or complaints about the planned centres online until December 22, along with supporting documents, using the school's ID on the Board's site (upmsp.edu.in).

The board secretary stated that the final list of examination centres will be revealed on December 30.