UP Board introduces stricter answer-sheet security measures for 2027 exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has tightened security around the storage, distribution and tracking of answer books for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, introducing stricter record-keeping requirements to prevent tampering, misuse and unauthorised movement of answer sheets.
In a letter issued to district inspectors of schools on October 15, board secretary Bhagwati Singh directed officials to keep blank answer books under 24-hour CCTV surveillance with voice recording. District officials have also been instructed to ensure that all required answer books reach examination centres before the examinations begin.
Around 52.55 lakh students have registered for the High School and Intermediate examinations, which are scheduled to be held from February 5 to 24, 2027, in two shifts.
The measures establish a chain of custody for answer books, requiring officials to account for them from the time they arrive from government presses until unused copies are returned after the examinations.
What are the new answer-sheet security measures?
The board has introduced multiple safeguards covering storage, identification and distribution.
Blank answer books must be stored in rooms under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance with voice recording. Storage facilities must also have fire extinguishers, secured doors and windows, and measures to prevent insect damage. Officials must maintain a logbook recording every time a storage room is opened or closed.
All thread-stitched answer books will carry QR codes and page numbers. The A and B answer books for both High School and Intermediate examinations will be printed in A4 portrait format, with QR codes on the first and last pages.
The four categories will also be distinguished by colour:
High School A: Deep orange
High School B: Deep ocean blue
Intermediate A: Royal purple
Intermediate B: Forest green
The colour coding and QR codes are intended to help officials identify answer books and detect discrepancies during handling and distribution.
How will answer books be distributed to examination centres?
The board has prescribed separate allocation formulas for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.
For High School, A answer books will be supplied at six times the number of registered candidates, excluding students appearing for art. B answer books will account for 40% of the A-book allocation.
For Intermediate, A answer books will be supplied at five times the number of registered candidates, excluding art candidates. B answer books will account for 30% of the A-book allocation.
The board has also directed officials to distribute available stock proportionately among examination centres if a shortage occurs. Centres must be supplied according to their registered student strength, rather than allowing some centres to receive their full requirement while others are left without sufficient answer books.
Numbered bundles received from government presses must be entered in permanent registers by date and serial number. Officials must record the number of books issued, the serial-number range, the examination centre and the name, designation and signature of the recipient.
Answer books must be issued to the concerned centre superintendent in serial order. A new bundle can be opened only after the previous one has been exhausted.
What records must schools and officials maintain?
District inspectors of schools must upload centre-wise distribution details to the board's website. At examination centres, officials must maintain date-wise and serial-wise records of answer books distributed to individual students.
These records will be available for verification by mobile inspection squads. Any missing serial number must be reported immediately to the regional secretary and the UP Board secretary.
The board has prohibited overwriting, cutting and the use of correction fluid in distribution records. Trucks transporting answer books from government presses must be unloaded promptly, with detention charges arising from delays recoverable from the responsible employee.
After the examinations, centre superintendents must submit a certified account of unused answer books to the board within one week.
When will the UP Board exams be held?
The 2027 High School and Intermediate examinations are scheduled from February 5 to 24. The official UPMSP website lists the 2027 examination timetable among its latest notices.
With 52.55 lakh students registered, the board will have to coordinate the printing, transportation, storage and distribution of answer books across examination centres throughout Uttar Pradesh.