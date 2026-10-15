UP Board introduces stricter answer-sheet security measures for 2027 exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has tightened security around the storage, distribution and tracking of answer books for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, introducing stricter record-keeping requirements to prevent tampering, misuse and unauthorised movement of answer sheets.

In a letter issued to district inspectors of schools on October 15, board secretary Bhagwati Singh directed officials to keep blank answer books under 24-hour CCTV surveillance with voice recording. District officials have also been instructed to ensure that all required answer books reach examination centres before the examinations begin.

Around 52.55 lakh students have registered for the High School and Intermediate examinations, which are scheduled to be held from February 5 to 24, 2027, in two shifts.

The measures establish a chain of custody for answer books, requiring officials to account for them from the time they arrive from government presses until unused copies are returned after the examinations.