University of Melbourne hosts India-Australia meet on medical education

University of Melbourne has convened an India-Australia symposium in New Delhi to examine the future of medical education, with a focus on emerging challenges and reforms in training systems.

The event, held at the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi, centered on the theme of understanding how medical education in India is evolving and what direction it should take by 2035.

The symposium brought together academics, healthcare professionals and policy experts from both countries, who discussed the need to align medical curricula with advances in technology, changing healthcare demands and evolving patient needs.

Participants highlighted that future medical education would need to incorporate digital tools, interdisciplinary learning and stronger links between research and clinical practice. They also stressed the importance of international collaboration in shaping healthcare training systems.

The discussions are part of broader efforts by the university to deepen engagement with India through academic partnerships and knowledge exchange platforms that address global challenges in health and education.