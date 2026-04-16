University of London plans offshore campus in Hyderabad

The University of London is set to establish its first offshore campus in India, with Hyderabad identified as the host city. The proposed campus will initially operate from a temporary facility at Lake View Guest House in Somajiguda, before shifting to a permanent location in the Education Zone of Bharat Future City on the city’s outskirts.

The university has begun the application process with the University Grants Commission to commence academic operations from the 2027 academic year, according to official sources.

The University of London functions as a federal institution, with constituent colleges such as London Business School, King’s College London and London School of Economics under its umbrella. While it currently operates a small institute in Paris with limited offerings, the Hyderabad campus is expected to be its first full-scale offshore campus globally.

Construction of the permanent campus in Bharat Future City is expected to begin soon. The Telangana government has positioned the project as part of a broader plan to develop the region into a global education and knowledge hub.

The government is also working with the UK Department for Business and Trade to facilitate entry for at least 13 UK-based institutions that have expressed interest in establishing campuses in the city.

The development comes alongside growing interest from other international institutions. A delegation from Newcastle University met officials from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education to explore collaborations in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, entrepreneurship, healthcare and agribusiness.

According to officials, the UK Department of Business and Trade is also working to facilitate the entry of several UK-based institutions that have expressed interest in setting up campuses in Hyderabad.