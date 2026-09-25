Assam chief secy calls for roadmap to bolster higher education sector

Guwahati: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Friday asked universities to prepare institution-specific plans with clear priorities and timelines to take forward reforms in higher education.
He chaired a meeting with authorities of universities and senior officials of the Higher Education Department to take forward the '28 Action Points' emerging from the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries under the theme 'Higher Education: Knowledge Economy'.
"The discussion examined priorities that will shape the next phase of higher education in Assam â€“ strengthening institutions and faculty, advancing research and innovation, deepening industry-academia partnerships, expanding skill-based learning, accelerating digital transformation, developing future-ready curricula and advancing the reforms envisaged under NEP, 2020," Kota said.
Widening participation in higher education, including the prescribed improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for states below the national level, was also reviewed, he said.
"Universities were asked to develop institution-specific plans with clear priorities, measurable milestones and timelines," the chief secretary said.
He emphasised that these efforts must move beyond compliance to deliver tangible improvements in institutional capacity, academic quality and student outcomes.
"The university-level plans will feed into a coordinated state-level approach, with regular review to ensure effective implementation," Kota said.
He also said that Assam is witnessing a substantial expansion of its higher education landscape, with new universities, enhanced infrastructure and growing institutional capacity.
"The larger objective is to ensure that this expansion translates into greater access, stronger academic and research capabilities, relevant skills and meaningful opportunities for our youth," Kota said.
"A strong and future-ready higher education system will be central to building Assam's human capital and positioning the state as a contributor to India's emerging knowledge economy," he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.