Union Textiles Minister inaugurates first national conclave of IIHT SUTRA 2026

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday inaugurated IIHT SUTRA 2026, the first national conclave of the Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology (IIHTs), at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Organised by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, the conclave brought together policymakers, academics, industry representatives, researchers, alumni and students to discuss the future of technical education in the handloom sector.

Held under the theme "IIHTs: Weaving the Future of the Indian Handloom Sector, Educate. Innovate. Transform.", the conclave focused on curriculum development, research, technology, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration.

Singh said the IIHTs have a role in developing technical professionals who can contribute to productivity, design, technology adoption and the competitiveness of the handloom sector. He noted that the institutes have expanded B.Tech programmes, research activities, laboratory and infrastructure facilities, student support and international training initiatives.

According to the Ministry, six Central IIHTs and five State IIHTs have produced trained professionals for the handloom sector over the past seven decades.