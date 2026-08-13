Union Textiles Minister inaugurates first national conclave of IIHT SUTRA 2026

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday inaugurated IIHT SUTRA 2026, the first national conclave of the Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology (IIHTs), at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.
Organised by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, the conclave brought together policymakers, academics, industry representatives, researchers, alumni and students to discuss the future of technical education in the handloom sector.
Held under the theme "IIHTs: Weaving the Future of the Indian Handloom Sector, Educate. Innovate. Transform.", the conclave focused on curriculum development, research, technology, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration.
Singh said the IIHTs have a role in developing technical professionals who can contribute to productivity, design, technology adoption and the competitiveness of the handloom sector. He noted that the institutes have expanded B.Tech programmes, research activities, laboratory and infrastructure facilities, student support and international training initiatives.
According to the Ministry, six Central IIHTs and five State IIHTs have produced trained professionals for the handloom sector over the past seven decades.
Three MoUs signed
Three MoUs were signed during the inaugural session.
Grasim Industries Limited will partner with IIHTs on curriculum enrichment, internships, industry exposure and skill development.
The Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA) will collaborate on research, testing, innovation, technical support and capacity building.
An academic and management partnership was signed with IIM Sambalpur, covering leadership development, entrepreneurship, innovation, faculty development and institutional capacity building.
Focus on handloom education
Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao called for the modernisation of handloom education through curricula aligned with emerging technologies, stronger industry links and greater emphasis on applied research.
Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Dr Beena M described IIHT SUTRA as a long-term platform for collaboration between government, industry, academia, research institutions and alumni.
The conclave also included an exhibition featuring student innovations, institutional projects, research initiatives, live demonstrations and technologies being adopted by the IIHTs.
Meritorious IIHT students were awarded Gold Medals and Rank Certificates, while the Ministry released Handloom Change Makers, a publication documenting the work of IIHT alumni in areas including industry, entrepreneurship, exports, research and public service.
A Ministry film titled "Weaving India's Handloom Future" was also launched at the event.
The conclave concluded with a panel discussion on industry-academia collaboration in handloom education, covering curriculum reforms, emerging technologies, skills, entrepreneurship and applied research.