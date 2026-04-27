Mansukh Mandaviya Attends National Rifle Association of India event, launches Athlete App



Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, "As the NRAI celebrates 75 remarkable years, it is encouraging to see Indian shooting embrace innovation and a long-term vision through initiatives like the Athlete App, grassroots outreach to 7.5 lakh youth, and the upcoming Shooting League of India. These efforts will help identify talent, strengthen our sporting ecosystem, and create greater opportunities for athletes. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown immense growth in sports, and with the right planning, integration, and commitment, we can emerge as one of the world's leading sporting nations in the years ahead."



NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo stated, "As we celebrate 75 remarkable years of the NRAI, this milestone is not only about reflecting on our legacy but also about shaping the future of Indian shooting. Our vision is to make the sport more accessible, aspirational, and engaging for the next generation. Through nationwide grassroots initiatives, the launch of the NRAI Athlete App, and the continued momentum of the Shooting League of India, we are laying the foundation for a stronger and more inclusive ecosystem for the sport in India."



NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh said, "The 75th anniversary celebration is a landmark moment for Indian shooting, and this year-long programme reflects the scale of our ambition. From introducing 7,50,000 young students to the sport before the 2028 Olympics through the '10-shot experience' to leveraging technology through the Athlete App and creating new opportunities for athletes through the Shooting League of India, we are focused on building robust pathways for talent identification, athlete development, and greater fan engagement."