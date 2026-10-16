Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlights role of education in building a developed India



He appreciated the Assam government's initiatives to reduce financial barriers to education, stressing that no student should be compelled to discontinue studies due to a lack of funds.

Recalling his journey from Muluk village in Dibrugarh to the Union Cabinet, Sonowal said his appointment to lead the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways gave him an opportunity to learn about a new sector.

"I was born in Muluk village in Dibrugarh, on the banks of the Brahmaputra and the Dibru. There was a time when I did not even have the chance to see the sea. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji gave me the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and I began learning an entirely new field," he said.