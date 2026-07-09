Union Minister JP Nadda visits Hyderabad to assess AIIMS Bibinagar

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday morning, receiving a grand welcome from state BJP leaders, including party president Ramchander Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.



During his day-long tour, Nadda is scheduled to visit AIIMS Bibinagar to conduct a review meeting on the institution's progress. Later in the evening, he is slated to address a gathering of intellectuals and prominent citizens in Hyderabad before departing for New Delhi.



Sharing the details on X, Ramchander Rao wrote, "It is an honour to welcome Hon'ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Shri @JPNadda ji, at RGIA, Hyderabad. During his day-long visit, he will visit AIIMS Bibinagar and later in the evening address a gathering of intellectuals and prominent citizens of Hyderabad.

https://x.com/N_RamchanderRao/status/2075094911289000284?s=20