Union Budget 2026: What to expect ahead of tomorrow’s Budget speech | What Industry Says

The Union Budget is the Government of India’s annual financial statement that outlines its revenue, expenditure, fiscal policies and economic priorities for the upcoming financial year.

Presented in Parliament, it sets the tone for growth, welfare spending, taxation and sectoral reforms across the country.



With the Union Budget set to be presented tomorrow (Feb 1), expectations are high from businesses, taxpayers and citizens alike.

The budget comes at a time when India is navigating global economic uncertainties while pushing for sustained domestic growth, job creation and infrastructure expansion.