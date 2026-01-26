Budget 2026: Date, Time, When and Where to Watch Live

The Union Budget 2026 will be presented to Parliament on Sunday, 01 February 2026, at 11 AM for the financial year 2026–27.
The confirmation was given by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 19. This marks the first time in India’s history that the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday.
Since 2017, following a reform introduced by the late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Union Budget has been presented on February 1 every year, except interim budgets.
While budgets have earlier been presented on Saturdays and other weekdays, 2026 is the first year when February 1 falls on a Sunday.
The presentation time remains the traditional 11 AM.
The Budget Session 2026 is expected to be held in two phases:
First session: January 28 to February 13, 2026
Second session: March 9 to April 2, 2026
The Budget Session has been approved by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Key dates include:
January 28, 2026: Commencement of the Budget Session
January 31, 2026: Expected presentation of the Economic Survey
February 1, 2026: Union Budget 2026 presented by Finance Minister
February 13, 2026: Conclusion of the first half of the Budget Session
March 9, 2026: Commencement of the second half of the session
April 2, 2026: Conclusion of the Budget Session
The Union Budget is the annual financial statement presented under Article 112 of the Constitution of India.
It outlines the estimated receipts and expenditure of the upcoming financial year and includes: Tax amendment proposals Key expenditure and development priorities Proposed policies and reforms
The Budget-making process for FY 2026–27 began in August 2025.
It starts with the issuance of a budget circular to ministries and departments, asking them to estimate revenue and expenditure.
This is followed by pre-budget consultations, ministerial discussions, and inputs from experts and the public before the Budget is finalised and presented to Parliament.