UNICEF, TN school education department chart plan to boost Vellore's Class 10, 12 results

VELLORE: UNICEF, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum (TNSF) convened a meeting in Vellore to explore measures to improve the pass percentages in Classes 10 and 12.

Vellore Chief Educational Officer R Premalatha and KM Jotheeswarapillai, Assistant Project Officer (Vellore) of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, participated in the deliberations.



Speaking about the initiative, SN Janardhanan, Secretary of TNSF Vellore, noted that the district has recorded poor performance in the Class 10 and 12 examinations over the past two years.

The meeting, he said, was held to identify gaps such as subjects with higher failure rates and ways to enhance students’ focus in those areas.



