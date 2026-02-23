UNICEF partners with Odisha Women in Media for workshop on healthy eating

Bhubaneswar: UNICEF Odisha, in collaboration with Odisha Women in Media, organised a media workshop titled "Healthy Plates, Happy Lives" in Bhubaneswar, bringing together journalists and media professionals to strengthen reporting on children's and adolescents' nutrition.



The workshop focused on how food environments - what is affordable, visible, and heavily marketed - shape children's diets far more than individual choice alone. Participants discussed the growing coexistence of undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, overweight, and obesity, driven in part by the increasing availability of ultra-processed foods.



"What children eat today is shaped not only by individual choice, but by the food environments that surround them," said Sourav Bhattacharjee, Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF Odisha. "Clear front-of-pack labelling, responsible marketing, and supportive food policies can help families make informed choices. The media plays a vital role in explaining these issues, making invisible influences visible, and building public understanding around what truly supports healthy diets and so that children eat right and stay bright."