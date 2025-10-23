UNESCO opens applications for 2025 Internship programme for graduate students

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has opened applications for its 2025 Internship Programme, offering graduate students the opportunity to gain practical experience and deepen their understanding of the organisation’s global mandate in education, science, and culture.

According to UNESCO, the programme allows participants to apply academic knowledge through hands-on assignments across various sectors of the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and currently enrolled in a graduate programme (master’s degree, PhD, or equivalent). Recent graduates who completed their degree within the past 12 months are also eligible. However, candidates with only a bachelor’s degree who are not enrolled in further studies will not be considered.

Proficiency in English or French is mandatory, while working knowledge of the other language is considered an advantage, especially for assignments at UNESCO Headquarters.

Candidates must also possess strong communication, teamwork, and computer skills.

Programme Details

The internship duration ranges from one to six months. Participants are responsible for their own travel, visa, and living expenses, as UNESCO does not provide remuneration or other financial support.

Applications remain active in UNESCO’s portal for six months and will be reviewed by managers across various divisions, including the Education, Culture, and Natural Sciences sectors, as well as the Office of the Director-General, the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, and the Bureau of Human Resource Management.

Candidates will be contacted directly if selected.

Those who do not receive a response within six months of applying should consider their application unsuccessful.

The deadline to apply for the UNESCO Internship Programme 2025 is December 31, 2025.