UNESCO launches new tools to strengthen sustainability education

UNESCO has launched three new guidance tools aimed at helping education systems integrate Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) more effectively into schools and other learning institutions. The resources focus on strengthening institutional practices, improving teaching approaches and developing assessment methods that capture the skills needed for sustainable development.
The tools were developed between 2024 and 2026 through UNESCO's “Transforming Futures: Enhancing Practice for ESD for 2030 through action research” project. Their development involved research, consultations with international experts and practical testing by 41 education institutions across 10 countries, including Brazil, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Romania and Slovenia.
The first guidance tool, Driving sustainability in education through a whole-institution approach, encourages schools and institutions to move beyond treating sustainability as a separate curriculum topic. It proposes integrating sustainability into teaching and learning, research, leadership, campus operations, community engagement and organisational culture.
The second resource, Enhancing pedagogies and competencies for sustainability, focuses on teaching methods that help students move from acquiring knowledge to taking action. It highlights competencies such as critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and the ability to consider and contribute to sustainable futures.
The third tool, Assessing learning in Education for Sustainable Development, examines ways of evaluating learning beyond conventional examinations. It introduces the DARE framework, which supports educators in reviewing and redesigning assessment practices to better capture knowledge, competencies, values, reflection and the ability to act.
UNESCO said the three resources can be used independently but are designed to complement one another. Together, they address learning environments, teaching and learning approaches, and learning outcomes.
The guidance is intended for educators, school leaders, teacher educators, researchers and policymakers. UNESCO said the resources can be adapted to different educational and local contexts.
The initiative will also contribute to preparations for the 2027 UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development, scheduled to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from January 13 to 15. The conference is expected to examine areas including green skills, digital transformation and social-emotional learning, with youth participation forming an important part of the discussions.