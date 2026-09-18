UNESCO launches new tools to strengthen sustainability education

UNESCO has launched three new guidance tools aimed at helping education systems integrate Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) more effectively into schools and other learning institutions. The resources focus on strengthening institutional practices, improving teaching approaches and developing assessment methods that capture the skills needed for sustainable development.

The tools were developed between 2024 and 2026 through UNESCO's “Transforming Futures: Enhancing Practice for ESD for 2030 through action research” project. Their development involved research, consultations with international experts and practical testing by 41 education institutions across 10 countries, including Brazil, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Romania and Slovenia.