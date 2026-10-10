UNESCO awards 2026 prize for girls’ and women’s education to projects in Morocco and Peru

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has awarded its 2026 Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education to two initiatives in Morocco and Peru for their work in expanding educational opportunities for adolescent girls.

The award recognises Project Soar in a Bag, implemented by Project Soar in Morocco, and the Girls with Opportunities (GWO) programme run by CARE Peru. Each initiative received $50,000 to support and expand its work towards improving access to education for girls and women.

The awards were presented by UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and Ren Youqun, vice-minister of education of the People’s Republic of China, at a ceremony held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on October 9. The ceremony took place ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11.