UN warns of generational health Crisis in Gaza due to malnutrition

A senior UN official, Andrew Saberton, deputy executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), described the catastrophic situation in Gaza following his visit to the war-torn region on Wednesday.

He told reporters at UN headquarters in New York, “The sheer extent of the devastation looked like the set of a dystopian film,” highlighting the severe impact of the ongoing crisis. Saberton noted that a quarter of Gaza’s population is “starving,” with significant consequences for vulnerable groups.

Malnutrition’s long-term impact

Saberton emphasised the devastating effects of malnutrition, particularly on pregnant women and newborns. “That includes 11,500 pregnant women for whom starvation is particularly catastrophic for both mother and newborn,” he said.

The crisis has led to 70 percent of newborns being premature or underweight, a sharp rise from 20 percent before the war began in October 2023. He warned, “Malnutrition will have generational effects, not on the mother, but on the newborn, likely to result in ever longer lasting care and problems throughout the life of the baby.”

Collapsing healthcare system

The lack of medical infrastructure exacerbates the crisis, with over 94 percent of hospitals in Gaza damaged or destroyed. Only 15 percent of operational facilities can provide emergency obstetric care. Saberton highlighted the consequences, stating, “Maternal death rates are high, partly due to the fact that simple things like contraception are no longer available,” and noted that some women are resorting to “looking for and doing unsafe abortions.”

Barriers to aid and basic needs

While a recent ceasefire has improved mobility for humanitarian workers, Saberton described the flow of aid as insufficient, saying, “only a trickle of aid is being allowed in, that is nowhere near enough.”

Additionally, around 7,00,000 women and girls face challenges during their menstrual cycles due to a lack of privacy, water, and sanitary pads.

Saberton also pointed out that 1,70,000 people are at risk of “significant urinary or reproductive tract problems” that could have “potential lifelong implications” if not addressed promptly with appropriate drugs and medical care, which he said could “easily” resolve these issues.