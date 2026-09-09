UN Rights Chief praises India’s dialogue-first response to student protests

Geneva: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has praised India’s response to recent student-led protests in New Delhi, saying dialogue with young leaders was a far more effective approach than the excessive use of force.



Addressing the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, September 7, Türk highlighted India as an example of how governments should respond to public protests and youth-led movements.

“The recent protests in India showed the best response is dialogue with youth leaders, not the excessive use of force,” Türk said.



His remarks came during a wider address on shrinking civic space, peaceful protests and human rights across the world. Türk said the rights to peaceful protest, freedom of expression and access to information were essential in building trust between governments and their citizens.